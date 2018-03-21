Truck, 2 deceased people discovered in water filled ditch in Wood County

Toledo and Wood County fire crews are responding to a fatal incident near Weston in Wood County Wednesday afternoon.

Water rescue crews from Toledo Fire Department and two Wood County fire departments have discovered a truck in a water filled ditch.

The incident is near the intersection of Sand Ridge Road and Custer Road.

Police say a passing motorist noticed the roof of a vehicle sticking out of the water Wednesday morning.

Once divers got into the ditch they discover the bodies of two people in the vehicle.

It is unknown if the truck was involved in a crash or how it ended up in the ditch.

The names of the two people have not been released as police are trying to find and notify family members.

