Dei Fratelli's Great Chili Cook Off Recipe

CHEF'S CHILI

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 70 min.

Servings: 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

1 (28 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Diced Tomatoes

1 (14.5 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Tomato Sauce

4 Slices of Bacon, small dice

1 Cup Sweet Onion, small diced

¼ Cup Green Pepper, minced

1 Tbsp. Garlic, minced

½ Cup Red Wine

2 lbs. Ground Sirloin, lean

1 lb. Ground Pork

1 tsp. Sea Salt

2 tsp. Sugar

4 Tbsp. Chili Powder

1 Tbsp. Wheat Flour

4 Cups Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed

1 Bay Leaf

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cook bacon in large stock pot over medium heat for 3-5 minutes stirring often.

2. Add the onion and cook for 3-5 minutes.

3. Add green pepper and garlic and cook for 1 minute.

4. Scrape the bottom of the pan and pour in wine to release crispy bits from pan. Allow to evaporate about 2 minutes.

5. Add meat and cook thoroughly, stirring throughout, about 8 minutes.

6. Once meat is cooked, add Dei Fratelli tomato products and stir.

7. In a small mixing bowl combine: salt, sugar, chili powder and flour and mix until fully blended. Add this dry seasoning mix to the pot and stir in well.

8. Add the beans and the bay leaf and stir in gently taking care not to smash the beans.

9. Bring to a boil and then turn down to a simmer. Cover with a lid and cook for about 70 minutes.

10. Taste before serving, adding more salt if desired. Remove bay leaf before serving.

RECIPE NOTES:

Garnish with sour cream, cheese, diced onion or hot peppers. If a spicier chili is desired, stir in several dollops of hot sauce before covering on the simmer.