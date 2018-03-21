Wood County Sheriff's Office needs help locating woman

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a woman from Jerry City.

The sheriff's office says the woman is 36-year-old Valerie Sue Torres. She was last seen in the village of Jerry City on or about March 5.

Torres is known to frequent Bowling Green and surrounding areas.

Torres is 5' 1'' and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

