Wood County Sheriff's Office locates missing woman

The Wood County Sheriff's Office located a missing woman they were looking for Wednesday. 

The sheriff's office found 36-year-old Valerie Sue Torres. 

She was previously last seen in the village of Jerry City on or about March 5.

Police found Torres late Wednesday night.

