State calls last witness in The People vs. James Worley

Northeast winds will continue overnight, turning to due north by daybreak. Lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens.
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.
The Michigan State Police say they are investigating at least one other case involving Patrick Hickey while he was employed at Addison High School, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
The sheriff's office says the woman is 36-year-old Valerie Sue Torres. She was last seen in the village of Jerry City on or about March 5.
The state called one final witness on Wednesday, a witness that could help prove Worley's guilt. A woman who told the jury that she was the victim of a similar crime decades ago at the hands of Worley.
A jury recommended life without the possibility of parole for the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes.
His defense attorneys said he should not be put to death because he did not plan to kill Reagan Tokes.
