State calls last witness in The People vs. James Worley

After calling witnesses for more than a week, the state has rested their case in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.

The state called one final witness on Wednesday, a witness that could help prove Worley's guilt.

The witness was Robin, a woman who told the jury that she was the victim of a similar crime decades ago at the hands of Worley.

Robin told the jury she was riding her bike through Whitehouse in 1990 when Worley hit her with his pickup truck and tired to abduct her.

The police reports document an attempted abduction, and lines up with how she told the jury she fought back and ran away for help.

"He kept dragging me to the truck and I kept screaming and begging to get away.He finally got me to the truck, opened the passenger side, pushed me in and opened the glove box and there were handcuffs inside," Robin told the jurors.

The woman was in her 20s at the time of the crime, around the same age as Sierah Joughin when she was kidnapped.

In trials, the state is not allowed to tell jurors if the defendant was involved or charged in other crimes, but they used this witness to show that the way Worley tried to abduct this woman back in 1990 fits the same design he used to kidnap Sierah.

The defense will now call their first witness Friday, and is expected to wrap up that same day. It is expected the jury will begin deliberating Monday.

