Jury recommends life in prison without the possibility of parole for Brian Golsby

Golsby is accused of killing Anthony Wayne graduate and OSU student Reagan Tokes, last year.

A jury recommended life without the possibility of parole for the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes.

The jury deliberated Brian Golsby's fate a little over seven hours Tuesday and Wednesday before reaching their decision.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled at 3 p.m. Wednesday and the judge will either accept or amend that recommendation.

