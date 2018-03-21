MSP asking for more information into Hickey investigation

The Michigan State Police say they are investigating at least one other case involving Patrick Hickey while he was employed at Addison High School, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Hickey was released from jail Wednesday after posting his $25,000 bond. The judge ordered that he is only allowed to drive between Lenawee, Lucas and Washtenaw Counties, and is banned from being on any school-related property or anywhere there are minors 16 years and under.

He is also not allowed to contact the victim in this case.

Hickey is facing three charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The alleged offense happened 30 years ago in 1987 while Hickey was employed at Addison Local Schools with one minor between the ages of 13 and 15.

Police say Hickey was an English teacher and a girls basketball coach at Addison High School from 1986 to 1990, where he is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

MSP began investigating these allegations in 2016. On March 19, the Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office charged Hickey with criminal sexual conduct.

Hickey announced his resignation from the Washington Local School Board on Tuesday, but maintains his innocence. He will next appear in court on March 28.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman at the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

