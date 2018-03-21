Hickey posted bond, released from jail after appearing in court

Patrick Hickey will post bond and be released from jail after appearing in court Wednesday.

Hickey appeared before a judge in Lenawee County on three third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

The alleged offense happened 30 years ago in 1987 while Hickey was employed at Addison Local Schools with one minor between the ages of 13 and 15.

Hickey will post the $25,000 bond and be released from jail. He will only be allowed from drive between Lenawee, Lucas and Washtenaw Counties only.

The judge ordered that Hickey is prohibited from being on any school-related property or anywhere there are minors 16 and under. The only minor he can associate with is his own child.

Hickey announced his resignation from the Washington Local School Board on Tuesday.

He maintains his innocence.

Hickey will next appear in court on March 28.

