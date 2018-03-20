Local dog video goes viral, prompting

You know the feeling, being in a deep sleep until something wakes you up. One local dog knows that feeling all too well and there’s proof.

Alexis Waclawski’s dog Moose, was sleeping next to her snoring, when all the sudden his snore was so loud he woke himself up and startled himself.

That video has now been viewed worldwide and watched 7 million times! Moose’s snore has captured the hearts of millions across the world. Despite his new found fame he still loves belly rubs and naps.

Alexis Waclawski of Rossford rescued Moose, a golden retriever pit bull mix, this past summer. He was picked up as a stray, but now is her emotional support dog.

"He's great for depression anxiety and he just makes me happy and he knows how to make anybody smile," explained Waclawski.

She said while she saved him, Moose has done just as much for her and her family with his infectious personality.

"There's a bumper sticker on the back of my car that says who rescued who,” explained Waclawski. “And it's super cheesy, but so so true like he has been so much a blessing in our lives."

Not only does he make Alexis smile, but now millions of other people all over the world.

Alexis said she initially took the video because it looked like Moose was smiling and shared it on Snapchat. After she saw how many of her friends enjoyed it, she posted the video to Twitter never expecting it to spread like wildfire.

She said she quickly saw the video's impact gaining more traction than anything else she ever posted. In just one day she went from 300 likes on the tweet to 75,000 likes.

"I went to get an oil change today and I have a picture of moose like on my dash in my car and the guy at the oil change place was like isn't that the dog from that one video,” explained Waclawski. "And I was like this is crazy."

While some wanted to buy the viral video off of Alexis, she declined. She said it’s not about making money, but letting others see how special her rescue dog, Moose, is.

Moose has no idea he's internet famous, although he does get a few more treats nowadays.

Alexis said the message from their viral video is simple.

"People have replied to the tweet and everything like, 'oh my gosh he's so cute where can I get one' and the shelters are full of them,” explained Alexis Waclawski. “That's where I got him from and dogs can make anybody’s day and it's been proven by this tweet."

Alexis said you can expect her to keep filming Moose’s every move. Who knows when he may surprise himself again.

