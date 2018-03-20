Local dog video goes viral for snoring himself awake

Northeast winds will continue overnight, turning to due north by daybreak. Lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens.More >>
Northeast winds will continue overnight, turning to due north by daybreak. Lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
That video has now been viewed worldwide and watched 7 million times! Moose’s snore has captured the hearts of millions across the world. Despite his newfound fame he still loves belly rubs and naps.More >>
That video has now been viewed worldwide and watched 7 million times! Moose’s snore has captured the hearts of millions across the world. Despite his newfound fame he still loves belly rubs and naps.More >>
Northeast winds will continue overnight, turning to due north by daybreak. Lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens.More >>
Northeast winds will continue overnight, turning to due north by daybreak. Lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens.More >>
By Tuesday afternoon, Hickey's defense attorney Lorin Zaner said Hickey maintains his innocence that these criminal sexual misconduct charges with a minor are not true.More >>
By Tuesday afternoon, Hickey's defense attorney Lorin Zaner said Hickey maintains his innocence that these criminal sexual misconduct charges with a minor are not true.More >>
Hickey is being charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person 13 through 15 years old.More >>
Hickey is being charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person 13 through 15 years old.More >>