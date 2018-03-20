FIRST ALERT: No Snow in Toledo

A chance of light snow will move in from the south overnight.
There is a chance of a minor accumulation across the south
end of our viewing area, mostly in grassy areas and on rooftops.
We expect no snow at all in the Toledo Area...
The best chance of snow will be over the following counties:
Hardin, Wyandot, Crawford, Putnam, Hancock, Seneca, Huron.
Wednesday 2:00AM: At this time snow may be falling over Hardin, Wyandot and
Crawford counties. Flurries may drift farther north at this time.
Wednesday 8:00 AM: Winds will turn toward due north, continuing to push
very dry air into northwest Ohio. This dry air will keep any snow from making
it into the Toledo area. It will also limit any accumulation to the south.
Wednesday Noon: By lunchtime some sunshine should be breaking through
the clouds. High temperatures will again be in the 30s and 40s.
It will be brighter and bit warmer Thursday and Friday.
Robert Shiels WTOL
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.