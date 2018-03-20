FIRST ALERT: No Snow in Toledo

A chance of light snow will move in from the south overnight.

There is a chance of a minor accumulation across the south

end of our viewing area, mostly in grassy areas and on rooftops.

We expect no snow at all in the Toledo Area...

The best chance of snow will be over the following counties:

Hardin, Wyandot, Crawford, Putnam, Hancock, Seneca, Huron.

Wednesday 2:00AM: At this time snow may be falling over Hardin, Wyandot and

Crawford counties. Flurries may drift farther north at this time.

Wednesday 8:00 AM: Winds will turn toward due north, continuing to push

very dry air into northwest Ohio. This dry air will keep any snow from making

it into the Toledo area. It will also limit any accumulation to the south.

Wednesday Noon: By lunchtime some sunshine should be breaking through

the clouds. High temperatures will again be in the 30s and 40s.

It will be brighter and bit warmer Thursday and Friday.

Robert Shiels WTOL