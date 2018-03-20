Monroe Co. Health Department continues to encourages hepatitis A vaccine

The Monroe County Health Department is still recommending that anyone who ate or drank Olga's kitchen in Monroe between February 24th and March 14th, to get hepatitis A vaccine.

The department was notified of a confirmed case of hepatitis A in a food handler at the restaurant last week. That employee has been receiving medical care.

This most recent case brings Monroe county to 16 confirmed hepatitis A cases.

Olga's kitchen made a statement about the incident:

"We have worked closely with the Monroe County Health Department to resolve this matter and have followed all processes and procedures in accordance with their guidelines to reopen with their approval following a full inspection."

