Country singer Jessie Chris speaks to young students about bullying

Country singer, Jessie Chris is making her way around the country on a radio tour all while stopping at multiple middle schools to talk with kids about bullying.

Jessie was the victim of extreme bullying and music was always her way of coping with life's experiences.

She said she wants to encourage the kids and not allow the bullying to affect them.

"I wish I had someone do this for me when I was going through it because I think it would have helped a lot. I'm a big sister at home so I like being a big sister to my younger fans and being that person they can look at and be like, you know what it is going to get better someday," Jessie explained

She spoke with the kids, answered their questions, and performed a few songs for them.

