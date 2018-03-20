Denny's employee fakes robbery, tries stealing money from registers

Tiffin Police say an arrest was made involving a fake robbery at the Denny's restaurant.

On Tuesday, Tiffin Police responded to the Denny’s restaurant for a report that an employee was robbed behind the business.

The initial report indicated a white male, standing approximately 5’ 8” tall, and wearing dark clothing had forcefully taken the business’ morning deposit from the female manager, 26-year-old Chelsa Chaney, as she went to climb into her vehicle.

After taking the money, the suspect was reported to have ran northwest from the business through the parking lot.

Chaney informed police she had been uninjured during the theft, and no weapon had been displayed.

Officers were on scene in under a minute and checked the surrounding area for the suspect. Detectives from the department’s Criminal Division responded also and took over the investigation.

Following the initial report, police say evidence was located that was found to be contradictory with Chaney's initial statements and brought suspicion to her story.

On Tuesday, Detective Shawn Vallery re-interviewed Chaney, and once confronted with the inconsistencies, she recanted her story.

It was determined then, that Chaney had in-fact fabricated the robbery claim in order to steal the money herself from the business.

Following her confession to the crime, police say Chaney cooperated with investigators and led them to where the remainder of the money was hidden.

She was subsequently placed under arrest and is currently being held at the Seneca County Jail.

“The Criminal Division worked quickly on solving this case to make sure the community did not have a violent robber running around," Chief Stevens said. "Kudo’s to Detective Vallery and Detective Lieutenant Marquis for their hard work and investigative skills”.

Felony charges of Theft and Filing a False Report are forthcoming.

