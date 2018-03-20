Property owners, tenants are urged to make properties lead safe before deadline

Property owners have four months to get their rental properties lead safe certified.

City council members and the health commissioner are urging not just property owners, but tenants to clean up their properties and make them lead safe by the July 1 deadline.

The health commissioner said approximately 112 inspections need done per day in order to certify the 12,500 properties.

"In some instances it's very hard to get to the actual property owners. We just have to work on this constantly. Other cities are bring the hammer down much harder than Toledo is," said Toledo City Council member Peter Ujvagi.

Councilman ujvagi said many property owners are from out of state or even out of the country.

Currently about 50 percent of the houses in Toledo are rental properties.

