TPS works to close achievement gap with new program

Teaching practices in Toledo are continuing to evolve to better fit the needs of students.

Glenwood Elementary hosted a showcase of a new program on Tuesday called "Advancement via individual determination" or AVID.

Toledo Public Schools officials said the mission is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness.

"Students have really adopted it as part of their own learning process and a resource that they need to see themselves successful. So because it's a part of our culture and climate, the students are excited about it, as you see here in our building today," said Glenwood Elementary's principal, Dr. Michael Carr.

"We're going to continue to implement this throughout our district, but more importantly, know this truly allows kids to be college and career ready. Because many of the strategies that they are using not only prepare them for college, but also prepare them for a career as well," said TPS Superintendent, Dr. Romulus Durant.

AVID's kindergarten through higher education system brings research-based curriculum and strategies to students each day that develop critical thinking, literacy, and math skills.

