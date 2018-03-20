The Toledo Zoo welcomes new Andean bear

East-northeast winds will gust to 30 mph through the evening. It will remain breezy, clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Nieve, which means snow in Spanish, was born at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago on Nov 28, 1988, making her the oldest female Andean bear in the world, according to zoological software.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Partrol says five people were taken into custody after an OVI checkpoint turned into a drug bust in Wood County.More >>
Hickey is being charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person 13 through 15 years old.More >>
My husband has been playing the part of Super Dad lately. While he's always been a great dad to Maggie, he has really been put to the test the past week and a half.More >>
Saving lives can be as simple as taking time out of your day to sit in a chair.More >>
