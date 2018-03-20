OVI checkpoint in Wood County results in drug bust

The Ohio State Highway Partrol says five people were taken into custody after an OVI checkpoint turned into a drug bust in Wood County.

On March 17, a 2010 Kia Forte with Ohio registration entered an OVI checkpoint in the city of Bowling Green.

During interaction with the occupants, the odor of raw marijuana was detected.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 37 grams of cocaine, approximately one pound of marijuana, 65 Xanax pills and a digital scale. The contraband has an approximate street value of $5,984.

The suspects, Kyler Famble, 19, Tyler King, 19, Kyren King, 20, Jerel Horton, 19, and George Daniel, 19, all from Cincinnati, were charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies, trafficking in marijuana and possession and trafficking in Xanax, all fourth-degree felonies and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

The individuals were incarcerated in the Wood County Jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.