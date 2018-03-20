Save lives at the WTOL blood drive

Saving lives can be as simple as taking time out of your day to sit in a chair.

A donation of a pint of blood can save up to three people's lives.

You and your blood can give the gift of life on March 23.

Join WTOL and the American Red Cross at Maumee United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All it takes is one appointment to become a hero!

When scheduling your appointment, be sure to use special code WTOL.

You can register at our WTOL website or the American Red Cross website.

Maumee United Methodist Church is located on 405 Sackett Street in Maumee.

