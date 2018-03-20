Super Fitness Sky Zone Challenge

Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers are pushing their limits at Sky Zone for the March Challenge.

This challenge is very tough because the unstable trampoline makes each athlete engage their core and back for each exercise, as well as keep their cardio pumping.

They are put through a series of exercises, from dips, burpies, jumping jacks, ball slams, shooting baskets and step ups. The final exercise is hitting the foam pit, touching the back net, then crawling to the front pad. Once they touch the front pad, their time stops.

To make it even harder, each challenger could try climbing the rope ladder across the foam pit. Only one challenger, Neil Heiden, completed that part of the course.

Sky Zone says he is the oldest person to ever complete that feat in their park, ever!

Carrie Soellner was the winner of the competition, finishing the course in 2:45.

Their next challenge will be April 7 at Super Fitness North and we we will be down to the top 10 challengers.

