The People vs. James Worley jurors warned about graphic testimony before coroner took stand

Jurors were subject to disturbing testimony Tuesday morning in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.

Lucas County deputy coroner Dr. Cynthia Biser, the coroner who performed Sierah Joughin's autopsy, took the stand.

The judge warned the jury that what they were about to see and hear would be graphic.

Sierah's family, who have been following the proceedings, were also warned that if the testimony would cause them to get emotional, that they should leave the courtroom.

Some of her family members did heed this suggestion.

Dr. Biser not only described the condition of Sierah's body, but also showed the jury pictures of how Sierah look when her body arrived at the coroner's office.

Dr. Biser explained that Sierah had two injuries to her head. However, despite one of the fractures being severe, she said those injuries did not contribute to her death.

Instead, Biser said it was a yellow dog toy placed in Sierah's mouth that was secured with a rope. The coroner said the toy was about the same size as the inside of Sierah's mouth and that Sierah simply could not breath.

Dr. Biser ruled Sierah's cause of death as manual obstruction of the mouth.

Dr. Biser was also questioned as to if Sierah was sexually assaulted or raped. Biser told the jury Sierah showed no signs of being assaulted in this way.

