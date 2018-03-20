Amanda's Mom Blog: Super Dad

My husband has been playing the part of Super Dad lately. While he's always been a great dad to Maggie, he has really been put to the test the past week and a half.

You see, I have been filling in on the morning show, so that means I am up at 2:30 a.m. and out the door by 3:15am. It has been up to him to not only take care of overnight feedings, but single-handedly get her and himself fed and dressed and then d rop her off at daycare.

It is not an easy job, but he has been doing great.

Maggie has had her ups and downs in terms of sleeping. Things got better for a while. She was only waking up once a night, which is manageable. But this week, she has been up twice a night.

Every time I hear her cries on the monitor I feel so badly that my sweet husband has to tend to her, since I have to be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed come camera time at 4:30 a.m.

Through this temporary change in my schedule, I have been missing my baby girl like crazy. I (almost) miss the 2:00 a.m. feedings and I certainly miss getting her from her crib each morning, dressed and fed and ready to consume the daycare workers with her cuteness.

I may get home from work earlier every day, but I do not want to throw a wrench in her schedule, so I am still picking her up at the same time every evening.

I am still able to get her ready for bed every night and what is funny is our bedtimes are the same, no later than 7:30 p.m. I treasure that time watching her doze off in my arms in her nursery rocking chair.

It also means I am not getting to spend much time with my husband. Time that means a lot to me.

So all that being said, I am looking forward to getting back to normal next week. I am also keeping in mind the difficulties single parents must go through. I cannot even imagine.

Big props to all you moms and dads who are taking great care of your children, without the help of a significant other. You deserve a medal!

We will be back to our regularly-scheduled programming, Monday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.