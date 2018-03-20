West Toledo man accused of raping child

A west Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of raping a child in his home.

Jacob Olmstead was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday morning on the charge.

According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.

Olmstead is being held on a $250,000 bond.

