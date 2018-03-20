Officials searching for fugitive wanted for robbery, domestic violence

East-northeast winds will gust to 30 mph through the evening. It will remain breezy, clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s.More >>
East-northeast winds will gust to 30 mph through the evening. It will remain breezy, clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
East-northeast winds will gust to 30 mph through the evening. It will remain breezy, clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s.More >>
East-northeast winds will gust to 30 mph through the evening. It will remain breezy, clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s.More >>
Officials say the man is wanted based on a robbery conviction and several other jurisdictions for fraud and forgery, as well as domestic violence.More >>
Officials say the man is wanted based on a robbery conviction and several other jurisdictions for fraud and forgery, as well as domestic violence.More >>
The class is recommended for first responders but is available to the general public weather they want to be official spotters or would just like to know more about severe weather.
There is no cost for the class and all ages are welcome.More >>
The class is recommended for first responders but is available to the general public weather they want to be official spotters or would just like to know more about severe weather.
There is no cost for the class and all ages are welcome.More >>
One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Erie County Monday morning.More >>
One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Erie County Monday morning.More >>