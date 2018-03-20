Officials searching for fugitive wanted for robbery, domestic violence

Officials searching for fugitive wanted for robbery, domestic vi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating 31-year-old Sean Robinson. 

Robinson is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for Parole Violation based on a robbery conviction and several other jurisdictions for fraud and forgery.

Officials say Robinson is also wanted for domestic violence. 

Police say Robinson's current whereabouts are unknown. 

Robinson is described as a black male standing at five feet seven inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

The NOVFTF is offering a cash reward with information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should call NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833, Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the US Marshals Office in Toledo at 419-259-6286.

