Police: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly crash

One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Erie County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on US 250 near milepost 8 just south of Scheid Road in Milan Township around 12 p.m.

Police say 56-year-old Steven Yontz was driving a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on US 250 in the left lane when he drove left-of-center and crossed over the southbound lanes of US 250.

Police say Yontz's vehicle then drove off the road and through a small ditch before hitting a fence and then a wooden utility pole. Police say the crash sheared the pole from its base.

Police say Yontz was pronounced dead at the scene, and that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Sandusky Highway Patrol Post.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

