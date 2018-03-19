Hart and Associates moving back to downtown Toledo

One of Ohio's largest marketing and advertising agencies, Hart and Associates, is moving back to where it started, downtown Toledo.

The new 20,000 square foot space takes over the fifth and sixth floors of the Hylant Building. It even has 360 degree views of downtown, including the building where the company started more than 20 years ago.

CEO Mike Hart says he remembers the day when he and his father moved their full-service marketing firm to Arrowhead Park. Now, to re-invest in downtown Toledo's urban core is a homecoming for Hart.

He says the 60 employees in the new office will have better access to some of Toledo's creative resources.

"Downtown 26 years ago was not a cool place to be," Hart said. "My dad and I had lunch at Posner's Deli and couldn't wait to get to the suburbans and, quite frankly, two weeks ago couldn't wait to get back."

Hart says an ode to the 50 plus years of his company is each conference room is named after a street where the business was once located. However, he hopes this is their final destination.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.