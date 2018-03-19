Perrysburg Schools upgrading bus software

Perrysburg Public Schools are planning to update the current bus transportation software to improve communication between parents and guardians. The hope is that these changes are set to take effect next school year.

New GPS technology will be installed on all Perrysburg school buses. It will allow parents and guardians to receive real time notifications of bus arrivals and look up their child's bus stop location.

The school district said it just wants to meet families' requests.

"We've heard from parents about things that they've liked and things that they didn't like," said Tom Hosler, Perrysburg Schools Superintendent.

This technology will be linked with a secure website. Families will have to enter a log-in that connects to a private account.

"The subscription for it is about $20,000 dollars a year to outfit our entire bus fleet which is probably just under 50 buses, and then also the software that we have to have for it," Hosler said.

This software will also allow the district's mechanics to receive updates on bus service needs.

More proposed changes include separate bus routes for Perrysburg Junior High School and Hull Prairie Intermediate. The school district is also proposing different start and end times for the two schools.

PJHS and HPI would start at 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m.

Perrysburg High School will remain unchanged with an 8:30 a.m. start and a 3:30 p.m. end of day.

