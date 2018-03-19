Patrick Hickey charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct

Charges have officially been filed in Lenawee County against Washington Local School Board member Patrick Hickey.

Hickey is being charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person 13 through 15 years old.

The charges were filed in Lenawee County District Court.

A defense attorney representing Washington Local School Board member, Patrick Hickey, said Monday that charges will be filed against him.

Hickey's attorney said his client maintains his innocence.

The charges are connected to a re-opened case involving allegations of misconduct while Hickey was teaching at Addison Local Schools.

