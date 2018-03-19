Patrick Hickey announces resignation after being charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct

Patrick Hickey has announced his resignation from the Washington Local School Board.

Hickey made the announcement Tuesday after charges were officially filed against him in Lenawee County.

Hickey is being charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person 13 through 15 years old.

The charges were filed in Lenawee County District Court.

In a letter written to the Washington Local School Board, Hickey maintains his innocence:

The charges are connected to a re-opened case involving allegations of misconduct while Hickey was teaching at Addison Local Schools.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.