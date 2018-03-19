Defense attorney of WLS board member Patrick Hickey says charges will be filed against him

A defense attorney representing Washington Local School Board member, Patrick Hickey, said charges will be filed against him.

Hickey's attorney said he was told by prosecutors that three charges of criminal sexual conduct will be filed, but his client maintains his innocence.

The charges are connected to a re-opened case involving allegations of misconduct while Hickey was teaching at Addison Local Schools.

Prosecutors in Lenawee County say charges have not yet been filed.

