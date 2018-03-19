Local V.A. holds town hall meeting

Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs listened to the worries local Veterans have with their healthcare.

Dozens of local veterans filled a special town hall held Monday at the V.A. office in south Toledo.

With operations here run by the Ann Arbor Healthcare System, who also runs three other regional clinics, officials wanted to make it a point to hear some of the concerns first hand.

"We bring ourselves to them, and give them the opportunity to express how they feel about the system, what's working, what's not working," Medical Director at Ann Arbor Healthcare System Ginny Creasman said. "We learn from it, they learn from it. The patient population is getting older, they're having much more struggles getting to care. And we have to think of new and inventive ways to get the care to them or to get them to us"

Among the topics brought up, transportation for out of town doctors visits, OBGYN care for female veterans and veteran suicide prevention.

With suicide attempts up among younger veterans who are in the estimated 50 percent of veterans who have not registered with the V.A., the hope is new outreach programs discussed Monday can get men and women who do not think they need V.A. health care yet to come in.

"But we also have other veterans here, and that's what makes this unique," Creasman explained. "We have other veterans who are helping to serve them. And a lot of peer to peer support classes. They know what it's like, they've been through it, and they can help them walk through the changes. So, it's a big community."

For more information on services offered, visit the Toledo Veterans Affairs Clinic website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.