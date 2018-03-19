Clearing trees for Anthony Wayne Trail project - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Clearing trees for Anthony Wayne Trail project

The Ohio Department of Transportation is starting to remove trees along southbound I-75 near the Anthony Wayne Trail exit.

This process was scheduled to begin a few weeks ago but weather delayed things.

The trees are being removed as part of a rebuilding project to widen the road.

Work is supposed to continue all week, but is all dependent on the weather.

