March Madness: Busted brackets

There were quite a few bracket busters over the weekend thanks to what could certainly be considered madness in the NCAA basketball tournament.

The biggest shocker over the weekend was number 16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore, County, or UMBC, taking down number one seed University of Virginia. Number 16 over a number one: that has never happened before.

The University of Buffalo, from the Mid American Conference also upset number four seed University of Arizona.

Also, number nine seed Florida State University upset the top seed Xavier University in the "West Region," 75-70 to advance to the "Sweet 16."

Florida State University's Head Coach Leonard Hamilton explains what he believes is happening in college basketball.

"But in reality, kids are playing basketball all over the country and teams are getting better," Hamilton explained. "Just because maybe they might not be in one particular conference or maybe they're not considered to be one of the more traditional rich schools, people are playing basketball. And I really don't think at this level that you can really call them as much upsets as it's just what they call March Madness."

Next up are "Sweet 16" games on Thursday and Friday. WTOL 11 will have more basketball in prime time on those night.

By next weekend we will have our "Final Four," but who knows what that will look like.

