The St. Jude is preparing dream home for 2018 giveaway

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is off and running for 2018.

Buckeye Real Estate Group is ready to start building a dream home in support of the children and the fight against cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"St. Jude Children's Research Hospital changes the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and so we are leading the path," said Mike Hull with St. Jude. "We are trying to change the overall cancer survival rate to more than 80 percent survival compared to 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962."

The St. Jude Dream Home built by Buckeye Real Estate Group could be yours. Tickets are $100 each and go on sale May 16th.

