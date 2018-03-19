UT scientists receive $400K grant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT scientists receive $400K grant

A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

The funding is part of a two-year, $400,000 state wildlife grant from Ohio and Michigan.

Their study will focus on the productivity and survival of red-headed woodpeckers, eastern box turtles and spotted turtles.

 Work is set to begin this spring.

