Survivor contestant and Toledo native invites public to viewing party

A Toledo native is a current contestant on the CBS reality show, Survivor Ghost Island.

Angela Perkins, a 1993 graduate of Bedford Senior High School, is currently competing on Season 36 of the popular television show.

Perkins is inviting the public to attend the first local Season 36 Survivor Ghost Island viewing party.

The event will be held at on April 4 at The Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe Street Toledo, Ohio 43604 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Perkins will be in attendance of the party and says it will be a moment for everyone to celebrate.

