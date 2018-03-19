Sandusky pastor found guilty of child rape gets new trial

A Sandusky pastor who has spent the past two years in prison after being found guilty of Gross Sexual Imposition will get a new trial.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals ruled Friday that there were enough questions in Richard Mick's original trial in Erie County to warrant a re-trial.

He was found guilty in 2016 of child rape, earning a life sentence.

The appeals court says Mick was denied effective assistance of trial counsel.

No dates on this new trial have yet been set.

