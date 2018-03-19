US college student missing in Bermuda, police issue flyers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US college student missing in Bermuda, police issue flyers

Mark Dombrowski (Source: Fox News) Mark Dombrowski (Source: Fox News)

By The Associated Press

An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda.

Bermuda police say 19-year-old Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph's University, of Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday.

Police say he was last seen around 1 a.m. at The Dog House, a bar and restaurant in Hamilton, the island's capital. They are asking for the public's help in locating the missing teen, circulating a flyer with his photos.

The police say "there is concern for his well-being."

Saint Joseph's is a Roman Catholic Jesuit university. It issued a statement saying it has been in touch with the freshman's family and "continues to pray for his safe return."

Dombroski is from Media, Pennsylvania, and is a 2017 graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California pension fund urged to divest from gun sellers

    California pension fund urged to divest from gun sellers

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:25:06 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:37:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, state Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat, speaks at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiang will be joined family members of people who di...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, state Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat, speaks at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiang will be joined family members of people who di...
    California State Treasurer John Chiang is calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.More >>
    California State Treasurer John Chiang is calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.More >>

  • Damaging hail and tornadoes threatened for southeast US

    Damaging hail and tornadoes threatened for southeast US

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:15:07 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:37:24 GMT
    Forecasters say powerful storms could bring tornadoes, hail, damaging winds to southeastern U.S.More >>
    Forecasters say powerful storms could bring tornadoes, hail, damaging winds to southeastern U.S.More >>

  • Professor accused of assaulting disabled man pleads guilty

    Professor accused of assaulting disabled man pleads guilty

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:12 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:37:23 GMT
    A former Rutgers University professor whose conviction for sexually assaulting a disabled man was overturned has pleaded guilty aggravated criminal sexual contact.More >>
    A former Rutgers University professor whose conviction for sexually assaulting a disabled man was overturned has pleaded guilty aggravated criminal sexual contact.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly