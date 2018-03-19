Fresh Thyme, Connecting Kids to Meals teaming up to help local kids get hot meals

Fresh Thyme and Connecting Kids to Meals is teaming up for a Giving Bag Program for the month of March.

For each reusable Giving bag sold, $1 is donated to give local kids a hot, nutritious meal.

Wendi Huntley, president of Connecting Kids to Meals, says this program is critical to children's health.

"During out-of-school times in the summer months, kids are more likely than not to gain weight. In fact, two out of three times more likely to gain weight in the summer months. Not because they're not active, but because they're not getting that constant, nutritious food that is so critical to their success," Huntley said.

If you would like to help out this great program, you can buy your reusable Fresh Thyme bag through the month of March.

