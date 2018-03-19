Man accused of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting girlfriend

A south Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping, robbing and assaulting his girlfriend on Saturday.

Toledo police say Kevin Washington crashed into his girlfriend's car, then stole her car while keeping her inside the vehicle.

According to court documents, Washington also assaulted her while driving her around town.

Washington plead not guilty in court Monday.

He is being held on a $425,000 bond.

