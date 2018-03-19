Watch out for lane restrictions, closures for tree removal on I-75

You'll likely see crews out and about on I-75 until the end of March.

Crews will be clearing trees out along I-75 between Dorr Street and the Anthony Wayne Trail.

Lane and shoulder restrictions are possible as crews work on this from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound State Route 25 and the Anthony Wayne Trail, Exit 201A, will also be closed during this project.

All work is weather permitting.

