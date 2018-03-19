Driver flown to hospital by air ambulance after crash

Two people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Defiance County on Saturday.

The crash occurred on State Route 18 at The Bend Road east of Sherwood around 4 p.m.

Police say 31-year-old Shea Willard of North Carolina was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup truck and failed to stop at a stop sign on The Bend Road.

Willard entered the intersection and was hit by 54-year-old Kerry Samples of Defiance, according to police. Samples was driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck.

Police say Samples was flown by Lifeflight to ProMedica Hospital in Fort Wayne, and Willard was taken to ProMedica Hospital in Defiance.

Police say both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.