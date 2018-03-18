Gliding Stars skaters show off their skills at Disco-themed showcase

Highs this week will likely not reach 50 degrees with a cool lake breeze, despite sunshine early this week.More >>
Highs this week will likely not reach 50 degrees with a cool lake breeze, despite sunshine early this week.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
On Sunday they said good bye to family and friends in an emotional ceremony at Swanton High School.More >>
On Sunday they said good bye to family and friends in an emotional ceremony at Swanton High School.More >>
Gliding stars is an adaptive ice skating program for anyone with disabilities.More >>
Gliding stars is an adaptive ice skating program for anyone with disabilities.More >>
Highs this week will likely not reach 50 degrees with a cool lake breeze, despite sunshine early this week.More >>
Highs this week will likely not reach 50 degrees with a cool lake breeze, despite sunshine early this week.More >>
The arrests were made after Toledo fire crews battled a suspicious fire Sunday morning at a vacant house on East Bancroft Street.More >>
The arrests were made after Toledo fire crews battled a suspicious fire Sunday morning at a vacant house on East Bancroft Street.More >>