Gliding Stars skaters show off their skills at Disco-themed showcase

Gliding stars is an adaptive ice skating program for anyone with disabilities (Source: WTOL)

A decade ago, Bill and Terri Himmel wanted to give people with disabilities a chance to take the ice here in northwest Ohio.

To make that happen they started the Toledo Chapter of Gliding Stars and each year it continues to get bigger and better.

Gliding stars is an adaptive ice skating program for anyone with disabilities.

Each year, they practice for their showcase in March.

This years theme was disco!

There are stars of all ages and ability levels and their smiles will melt your heart.

"It is infections," said Terri Himmel. "Actually, we get way more out of this program than they do. The way it grows year-over-year is amazing."

Chloe Rothschild is one of the stars that has been around for nine years.

"Gliding Stars is a place everybody can succeed," said Rothschild. "A place where all abilities are welcome and that's what's so amazing about Gliding Stars."

Everyone has a story.

Brent has been part of Gliding Stars for years. He also puts on a show and is a crowd favorite.

Danny has been here all ten years. On Sunday, he ditched all help so he could bust out his chicken dance with a little transition to Disco.

And how about Evan? He has cerebral palsy, but that didn't slow him down. He couldn't wait to show off his ability to skate all by himself.

"I have a lot of fun," said Andrew. "This is my ninth year of skating, so I have almost been here since the beginning."

Every story, every performance, and every smile creates a memory that will last a lifetime.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.











