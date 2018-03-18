416th Theater Engineer Command gets emotional sendoff

Lots of hugs today at Swanton High School as the 416th Theater Engineer Command got ready to deploy (Source: WTOL)

The 416th Theater Engineer Command of the U.S. Army Reserve is headed to the Middle East.

On Sunday they said good bye to family and friends in an emotional ceremony at Swanton High School.

The Monclova construction unit has been trained to build roads, buildings and airports.

“Last August we went to Northern Minnesota and performed a realistic mission that basically replicates what we’re expected to do overseas,” said Major Randall Krug.

Getting a long good bye kiss and hug from his wife is Christopher Hilton of Port Clinton.

He’ll temporarily leave his job at Wal-Mart to serve his country.

What will he miss most?

“My family and my hometown. I love my family and my hometown," said Christopher.

Mom and dad will miss him too.

“Seeing his smiling face every day. But we’re going to be able to Skype when I’m able to see and talk to him,” said Christopher's father Tom Hilton.

But the USO is there to help families when a loved one is deployed.

The organization is giving them move DVDs, candy and water, a way to let the troops know someone is on their side.

“Oh it’s very important to show them we’re here at home supporting them in all ways and help the families,” said Cheri Deal of the USO.

The 416th heads overseas in April.

They’re expected to be gone for just under a year.

