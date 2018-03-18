Child hit by car near east Toledo elementary school

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured while riding her bicycle after being hit by a car in east Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. next to Birmingham Elementary School on Valentine St.

Police say the child was taken away in an emergency vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if police have located the driver.

