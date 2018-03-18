Weather Service holding severe weather spotter training class this Tuesday at BGSU

Severe weather season is just around the corner and the National Weather Service Cleveland Office is looking for official weather spotters.

On Tuesday, the annual SKYWARN Severe Weather Spotters Class for Wood County is happening at Bowling Green State University.

The class will give participants an overview of how severe weather develops and what to look out for when it happens.

Registration for the class begins at 6 p.m. and the class starts at 6:30 p.m. in Room #111 of Olscamp Hall.

The class is recommended for first responders but is available to the general public weather they want to be official spotters or would just like to know more about severe weather.

There is no cost for the class and all ages are welcome.

Attendees are encouraged to park in Parking Lot N on Ridge St. off of Mercer Rd.

You can get more information by sending an email to woodcountyema@co.wood.oh.us or calling the Wood County EMA at 419-354-9269.

One day after the class the annual statewide tornado drill takes place at 9:50 a.m.

