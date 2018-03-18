Peregrine Falcons return to clock tower nest

Bowling Green's peregrine falcons are once again back at the clock tower to hatch and raise a new generation and we all will get a front row seat.

The birds have returned to the clock tower to nest for the past eight years.

Their are four eggs in this year's nest. They are expected to hatch sometime before the end of March.

The web cam was launched by Bowling Green in 2015 as a partnership between the Wood County Commissioners and BGSU. That camera had replaced an older camera.

The peregrine falcon is BGSU's official mascot.

You can watch the nesting birds BGSU's website here.

