2 arrests made in connection with recent north Toledo fires

Toledo Police and Fire Departments made two arrests Sunday that are in connection with the recent north Toledo area fires that have been happening recently.

According to the Toledo Municipal Court, an investigation led to 28-year-old Andrew Clark and Nicole Clark being arrested and charged with Arson. Nicole's age was not provided.

2 arrests were made this morning in connection with the East Bancroft area fires that have been happening lately. Great work TFRD/ TPD fire investigative unit. Also great work to our firefighters who have been responding to these fires. Awesome team. pic.twitter.com/JpUjY9Umpp — Luis Santiago (@tfrd111) March 18, 2018

The arrests were made after Toledo fire crews battled a suspicious fire Sunday morning at a vacant house on East Bancroft Street.

Both suspects are due in court. Those court dates have not been released yet.

