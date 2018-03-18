St. Jude annual Dream Home Giveaway kicks off

You may have seen how happy last year's winner was when she won the 1st annual Toledo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Now it’s your chance to win!

The 2nd Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is kicking off on Monday.

Only 7,500 hundred tickets will be sold for the giveaway. That gives you much better odds than the lottery, and it is all for a great cause: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The first place prize is a gorgeous home being built by Buckeye Real Estate Group in the Waterville Meadows neighborhood in Waterville, OH.

With four bedrooms, two and a half baths and 2,395 square feet, this home is valued at $314,900.

Tickets go on sale on May 16 and are $100 each.

On July 21, the house will be open to the public for a grand opening and every weekend thereafter through August 19.

The house, along with lots of other great prizes, will be given away live on WTOL 11 and Fox 36 on August 16.

St. Jude Children’s Hospital is a leader in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Money raised by the giveaway will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

St. Jude opened 50 years ago and has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent and the hospital does not want to stop there.

Because the majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributions, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

Key sponsors include: WTOL 11, Fox 36, Buckeye Real Estate Group, Kraftmaid and national sponsors, Bosch, Brizo, Shaw Floors and Trane.

Be sure to tune into WTOL 11 on Monday morning at 9 a.m. for the groundbreaking ceremony where First Alert Meteorologist Chris Vickers will have live reports.

