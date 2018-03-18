Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: March 15, 2018

History was made Sunday and the person that made it joined Jerry at our Leading Edge table.

On March 18, Toledo Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur becomes the longest-serving female member in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Think about that: In a bicameral legislative branch of the U.S. government dating back to the 18th century, no woman has served in the House of Representatives longer than our guest.

We asked Congresswoman Kaptur what her thoughts and feelings were on this accomplishment, along with a few other topics, too.

